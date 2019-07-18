Listen Live Sports

Phillies 7, Dodgers 6

July 18, 2019 4:21 pm
 
Los Angeles Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pderson lf 3 0 0 0 Kingery cf 5 1 1 0
J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 Segura ss 4 1 2 1
Chrgois p 0 0 0 0 B.Hrper rf 3 2 2 2
Freese ph 1 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 2
Verdugo cf-lf 4 1 1 1 Ralmuto c 3 0 1 1
J.Trner 3b 5 0 2 0 C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 1 0
Bllnger rf 3 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 0 1 0
Muncy 2b 4 0 0 0 Haseley lf 3 2 1 1
Beaty 1b 4 3 3 1 Aa.Nola p 2 0 0 0
K.Hrnan ss 4 2 4 4 Salas p 0 0 0 0
A.Brnes c 4 0 0 0 R.Sarez p 0 0 0 0
Strplng p 2 0 0 0 Quinn ph 0 1 0 0
C.Sager ph 1 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0
Y.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 B.Mller ph 0 0 0 0
Frguson p 0 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0
Floro p 0 0 0 0
Pollock cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 6 10 6 Totals 32 7 10 7
Los Angeles 020 201 001—6
Philadelphia 111 000 40x—7

E_Kingery (8), Bellinger (2), Muncy (13). DP_Los Angeles 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_J.Turner (19), Beaty (10), Kingery (17), B.Harper (27). HR_Verdugo (12), Beaty (4), K.Hernandez 2 (16), Haseley (1). SB_B.Miller (2). SF_B.Harper (2), Realmuto (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Stripling 5 5 3 2 0 5
Y.Garcia H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Ferguson 0 0 2 2 1 0
Floro L,4-3 H,5 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
J.Kelly BS,4 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Chargois 1 1 0 0 0 1
Philadelphia
Aa.Nola 5 5 4 4 3 5
Salas 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
R.Suarez W,2-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Morgan H,18 1 1 0 0 0 1
Neris S,18-22 1 1 1 1 0 1

Ferguson pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Ferguson (Haseley), by Chargois (B.Miller). WP_Aa.Nola, J.Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:27. A_38,043 (43,647).

