Phillies 7, Dodgers 6

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chargois p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Freese ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Verdugo cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.304
|Turner 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Bellinger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Muncy 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.266
|Beaty 1b
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.307
|K.Hernandez ss
|4
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.235
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Stripling p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|a-Seager ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Pollock cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|3
|9
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kingery cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.288
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Harper rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.258
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.261
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|C.Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Haseley lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Nola p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.026
|Salas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|b-Quinn ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.093
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Miller ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|7
|10
|7
|1
|9
|Los Angeles
|020
|201
|001—6
|10
|2
|Philadelphia
|111
|000
|40x—7
|10
|1
a-grounded out for Stripling in the 6th. b-walked for Suarez in the 7th. c-hit by pitch for Morgan in the 8th. d-struck out for Chargois in the 9th.
E_Bellinger (2), Muncy (13), Kingery (8). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Turner (19), Beaty (10), Kingery (17), Harper (27). HR_Beaty (4), off Nola; K.Hernandez (15), off Nola; K.Hernandez (16), off Nola; Verdugo (12), off Neris; Haseley (1), off Stripling. RBIs_Verdugo (44), Beaty (21), K.Hernandez 4 (51), Segura (42), Harper 2 (69), Hoskins 2 (61), Realmuto (45), Haseley (3). SB_Miller (2). SF_Harper, Realmuto.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Pederson, Bellinger, Muncy); Philadelphia 3 (Kingery, C.Hernandez 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Philadelphia 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_Seager. GIDP_Bellinger, Haseley.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, K.Hernandez, Beaty); Philadelphia 1 (C.Hernandez, Segura, Hoskins).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling
|5
|5
|3
|2
|0
|5
|90
|3.64
|Garcia, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.76
|Ferguson
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|8
|6.26
|Floro, L, 4-3, H, 5
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4.11
|Kelly, BS, 4-5
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|5.29
|Chargois
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.97
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|99
|3.77
|Salas
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|10.80
|Suarez, W, 2-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.21
|Morgan, H, 18
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.51
|Neris, S, 18-22
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|4.20
Ferguson pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Floro 2-1, Kelly 2-2, Suarez 1-0. HBP_Ferguson (Haseley), Chargois (Miller). WP_Nola, Kelly.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:27. A_38,043 (43,647).
