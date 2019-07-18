Phillies 7, Dodgers 6

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .235 Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Chargois p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Freese ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .299 Verdugo cf-lf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .304 Turner 3b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .297 Bellinger rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .333 Muncy 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .266 Beaty 1b 4 3 3 1 0 0 .307 K.Hernandez ss 4 2 4 4 0 0 .235 Barnes c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .201 Stripling p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .188 a-Seager ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Pollock cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Totals 36 6 10 6 3 9

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kingery cf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .288 Segura ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .273 Harper rf 3 2 2 2 0 1 .258 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .261 Realmuto c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .269 C.Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279 Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .236 Haseley lf 3 2 1 1 0 0 .217 Nola p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .026 Salas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 b-Quinn ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .093 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Miller ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 7 10 7 1 9

Los Angeles 020 201 001—6 10 2 Philadelphia 111 000 40x—7 10 1

a-grounded out for Stripling in the 6th. b-walked for Suarez in the 7th. c-hit by pitch for Morgan in the 8th. d-struck out for Chargois in the 9th.

E_Bellinger (2), Muncy (13), Kingery (8). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Turner (19), Beaty (10), Kingery (17), Harper (27). HR_Beaty (4), off Nola; K.Hernandez (15), off Nola; K.Hernandez (16), off Nola; Verdugo (12), off Neris; Haseley (1), off Stripling. RBIs_Verdugo (44), Beaty (21), K.Hernandez 4 (51), Segura (42), Harper 2 (69), Hoskins 2 (61), Realmuto (45), Haseley (3). SB_Miller (2). SF_Harper, Realmuto.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Pederson, Bellinger, Muncy); Philadelphia 3 (Kingery, C.Hernandez 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Philadelphia 4 for 9.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Seager. GIDP_Bellinger, Haseley.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, K.Hernandez, Beaty); Philadelphia 1 (C.Hernandez, Segura, Hoskins).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling 5 5 3 2 0 5 90 3.64 Garcia, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.76 Ferguson 0 0 2 2 1 0 8 6.26 Floro, L, 4-3, H, 5 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 5 4.11 Kelly, BS, 4-5 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 14 5.29 Chargois 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.97 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola 5 5 4 4 3 5 99 3.77 Salas 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 15 10.80 Suarez, W, 2-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.21 Morgan, H, 18 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.51 Neris, S, 18-22 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 4.20

Ferguson pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Floro 2-1, Kelly 2-2, Suarez 1-0. HBP_Ferguson (Haseley), Chargois (Miller). WP_Nola, Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:27. A_38,043 (43,647).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.