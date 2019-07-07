Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Phillies 8, Mets 3

July 7, 2019 4:43 pm
 
Philadelphia New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kingery cf 5 1 1 0 McNeil rf-lf 5 1 0 0
Segura ss 5 0 2 0 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 2
B.Hrper rf 5 1 2 0 Cano 2b 4 0 1 0
Hoskins 1b 4 2 2 2 T.Frzer 3b 3 0 0 0
Ralmuto c 4 2 1 2 D.Smith lf 3 0 0 0
Bruce lf 4 2 3 4 Font p 0 0 0 0
C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 2 0 Hchvrri ph 1 1 1 1
Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 3 0 0 0
Aa.Nola p 3 0 0 0 A.Rsrio ss 4 0 2 0
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 Lagares cf 3 0 0 0
B.Mller ph 1 0 0 0 J..Dvis ph 1 0 0 0
Hunter p 0 0 0 0 Wheeler p 1 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0
Gllorme ph 1 0 0 0
Cnforto rf 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 8 13 8 Totals 33 3 5 3
Philadelphia 400 002 011—8
New York 000 002 001—3

E_McNeil (4), Hoskins (7). DP_New York 1. LOB_Philadelphia 6, New York 7. 2B_Hoskins (20), Realmuto (19), A.Rosario (16). HR_Hoskins (20), Bruce 2 (24), Alonso (30), Hechavarria (5). SB_Segura (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Aa.Nola W,8-2 6 2-3 3 2 1 3 6
Morgan H,15 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Hunter 1 0 0 0 0 0
Neris 1 2 1 1 1 0
New York
Wheeler L,6-6 5 8 6 6 2 7
Familia 1 1 0 0 0 1
Font 3 4 2 2 0 2

Wheeler pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Font (Hoskins). WP_Neris.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:20. A_34,247 (41,922).

Sports News

