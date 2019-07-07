Phillies 8, Mets 3

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kingery cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Segura ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Harper rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.263
|Realmuto c
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.273
|Bruce lf
|4
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.243
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Nola p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.029
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|38
|8
|13
|8
|2
|10
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil rf-lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.349
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.280
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Frazier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Smith lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|Font p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|c-Hechavarria ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Lagares cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|d-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Wheeler p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Guillorme ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Conforto rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.244
|Totals
|33
|3
|5
|3
|4
|6
|Philadelphia
|400
|002
|011—8
|13
|1
|New York
|000
|002
|001—3
|5
|1
a-grounded out for Familia in the 6th. b-struck out for Morgan in the 8th. c-homered for Font in the 9th. d-lined out for Lagares in the 9th.
E_Hoskins (7), McNeil (4). LOB_Philadelphia 6, New York 7. 2B_Hoskins (20), Realmuto (19), Rosario (16). HR_Bruce (23), off Wheeler; Bruce (24), off Font; Hoskins (20), off Font; Alonso (30), off Nola; Hechavarria (5), off Neris. RBIs_Hoskins 2 (59), Realmuto 2 (42), Bruce 4 (57), Alonso 2 (68), Hechavarria (16). SB_Segura (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Realmuto, Nola); New York 4 (McNeil 2, Smith, Lagares). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 8; New York 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Frazier. GIDP_Franco.
DP_New York 1 (Frazier, Cano, Alonso).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, W, 8-2
|6
|2-3
|3
|2
|1
|3
|6
|99
|3.74
|Morgan, H, 15
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.15
|Hunter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Neris
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|3.16
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, L, 6-6
|5
|8
|6
|6
|2
|7
|104
|4.69
|Familia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|7.50
|Font
|3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|49
|5.20
Wheeler pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 2-0. HBP_Font (Hoskins). WP_Neris.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:20. A_34,247 (41,922).
