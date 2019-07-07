Phillies 8, Mets 3

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kingery cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .292 Segura ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .278 Harper rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .253 Hoskins 1b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .263 Realmuto c 4 2 1 2 1 1 .273 Bruce lf 4 2 3 4 0 0 .243 Hernandez 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .285 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .227 Nola p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .029 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Hunter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 38 8 13 8 2 10

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McNeil rf-lf 5 1 0 0 0 1 .349 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .280 Cano 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .240 Frazier 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .256 Smith lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .304 Font p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 c-Hechavarria ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .229 Ramos c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .272 Rosario ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .260 Lagares cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .175 d-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Wheeler p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .289 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Conforto rf 0 0 0 0 2 0 .244 Totals 33 3 5 3 4 6

Philadelphia 400 002 011—8 13 1 New York 000 002 001—3 5 1

a-grounded out for Familia in the 6th. b-struck out for Morgan in the 8th. c-homered for Font in the 9th. d-lined out for Lagares in the 9th.

E_Hoskins (7), McNeil (4). LOB_Philadelphia 6, New York 7. 2B_Hoskins (20), Realmuto (19), Rosario (16). HR_Bruce (23), off Wheeler; Bruce (24), off Font; Hoskins (20), off Font; Alonso (30), off Nola; Hechavarria (5), off Neris. RBIs_Hoskins 2 (59), Realmuto 2 (42), Bruce 4 (57), Alonso 2 (68), Hechavarria (16). SB_Segura (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Realmuto, Nola); New York 4 (McNeil 2, Smith, Lagares). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 8; New York 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Frazier. GIDP_Franco.

DP_New York 1 (Frazier, Cano, Alonso).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, W, 8-2 6 2-3 3 2 1 3 6 99 3.74 Morgan, H, 15 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.15 Hunter 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.00 Neris 1 2 1 1 1 0 20 3.16 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler, L, 6-6 5 8 6 6 2 7 104 4.69 Familia 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 7.50 Font 3 4 2 2 0 2 49 5.20

Wheeler pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 2-0. HBP_Font (Hoskins). WP_Neris.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:20. A_34,247 (41,922).

