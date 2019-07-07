Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Phillies 8, Mets 3

July 7, 2019 4:44 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kingery cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .292
Segura ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .278
Harper rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .253
Hoskins 1b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .263
Realmuto c 4 2 1 2 1 1 .273
Bruce lf 4 2 3 4 0 0 .243
Hernandez 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .285
Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .227
Nola p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .029
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Hunter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 8 13 8 2 10
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McNeil rf-lf 5 1 0 0 0 1 .349
Alonso 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .280
Cano 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .240
Frazier 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .256
Smith lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .304
Font p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
c-Hechavarria ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .229
Ramos c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .272
Rosario ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .260
Lagares cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .175
d-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .279
Wheeler p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .289
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Conforto rf 0 0 0 0 2 0 .244
Totals 33 3 5 3 4 6
Philadelphia 400 002 011—8 13 1
New York 000 002 001—3 5 1

a-grounded out for Familia in the 6th. b-struck out for Morgan in the 8th. c-homered for Font in the 9th. d-lined out for Lagares in the 9th.

E_Hoskins (7), McNeil (4). LOB_Philadelphia 6, New York 7. 2B_Hoskins (20), Realmuto (19), Rosario (16). HR_Bruce (23), off Wheeler; Bruce (24), off Font; Hoskins (20), off Font; Alonso (30), off Nola; Hechavarria (5), off Neris. RBIs_Hoskins 2 (59), Realmuto 2 (42), Bruce 4 (57), Alonso 2 (68), Hechavarria (16). SB_Segura (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Realmuto, Nola); New York 4 (McNeil 2, Smith, Lagares). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 8; New York 0 for 6.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Frazier. GIDP_Franco.

DP_New York 1 (Frazier, Cano, Alonso).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola, W, 8-2 6 2-3 3 2 1 3 6 99 3.74
Morgan, H, 15 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.15
Hunter 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.00
Neris 1 2 1 1 1 0 20 3.16
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler, L, 6-6 5 8 6 6 2 7 104 4.69
Familia 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 7.50
Font 3 4 2 2 0 2 49 5.20

Wheeler pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 2-0. HBP_Font (Hoskins). WP_Neris.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:20. A_34,247 (41,922).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines execute boat raid exercise on island

Today in History

2011: Atlantis embarks on final space shuttle mission

Get our daily newsletter.