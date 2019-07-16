Listen Live Sports

...

Phillies 9, Dodgers 8

July 16, 2019 10:59 pm
 
1 min read
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .241
d-K.Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Y.Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
f-Martin ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .307
Turner 3b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .291
Bellinger rf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .340
Muncy 2b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .268
Pollock cf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .256
Seager ss 3 0 1 0 1 2 .271
Barnes c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .205
e-Beaty ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .291
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Buehler p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .105
c-Freese ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .303
Totals 34 8 7 8 2 12
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
C.Hernandez 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .283
Kingery ss 4 3 2 2 1 0 .288
Harper rf 3 1 2 5 2 0 .257
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .264
Bruce lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .230
a-Quinn ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .094
Realmuto c 4 1 0 0 0 0 .270
Miller 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .258
Haseley cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .188
Velasquez p 2 1 1 0 0 1 .286
Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Franco ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
g-Knapp ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .167
Totals 35 9 8 9 4 9
Los Angeles 010 310 003—8 7 2
Philadelphia 150 000 003—9 8 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Bruce in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Alvarez in the 6th. c-struck out for Buehler in the 7th. d-flied out for Pederson in the 7th. e-homered for Barnes in the 9th. f-grounded out for Y.Garcia in the 9th. g-doubled for Suarez in the 9th.

E_Turner (5), Seager (9), Miller (3). LOB_Los Angeles 2, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Harper (26), Knapp (3). HR_Muncy (25), off Velasquez; Bellinger (34), off Velasquez; Pollock (5), off Velasquez; Pederson (21), off Velasquez; Beaty (3), off Neris; Kingery (13), off Buehler; Miller (4), off Buehler; Harper (17), off Buehler. RBIs_Pederson (45), Bellinger 2 (77), Muncy (65), Pollock (21), Beaty 3 (20), Kingery 2 (30), Harper 5 (67), Miller 2 (10).

RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 2; Philadelphia 4 for 4.

Runners moved up_C.Hernandez. GIDP_Martin.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (C.Hernandez, Hoskins).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buehler 6 4 6 2 3 7 101 3.44
Baez 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 3.59
Y.Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.86
Jansen, L, 3-3 1-3 4 3 3 0 0 14 3.72
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez 4 2-3 5 5 4 1 7 87 4.87
Alvarez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.50
Nicasio, H, 9 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 5.14
Morgan, H, 17 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.65
Neris 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 17 4.08
Suarez, W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.55

Inherited runners-scored_Suarez 1-0. HBP_Neris (Freese).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:10. A_31,076 (43,647).

