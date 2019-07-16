Phillies 9, Dodgers 8

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .241 d-K.Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Y.Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 f-Martin ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .307 Turner 3b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .291 Bellinger rf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .340 Muncy 2b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .268 Pollock cf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .256 Seager ss 3 0 1 0 1 2 .271 Barnes c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .205 e-Beaty ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .291 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Buehler p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .105 c-Freese ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .303 Totals 34 8 7 8 2 12

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. C.Hernandez 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .283 Kingery ss 4 3 2 2 1 0 .288 Harper rf 3 1 2 5 2 0 .257 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .264 Bruce lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .230 a-Quinn ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .094 Realmuto c 4 1 0 0 0 0 .270 Miller 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .258 Haseley cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .188 Velasquez p 2 1 1 0 0 1 .286 Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Franco ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 g-Knapp ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .167 Totals 35 9 8 9 4 9

Los Angeles 010 310 003—8 7 2 Philadelphia 150 000 003—9 8 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Bruce in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Alvarez in the 6th. c-struck out for Buehler in the 7th. d-flied out for Pederson in the 7th. e-homered for Barnes in the 9th. f-grounded out for Y.Garcia in the 9th. g-doubled for Suarez in the 9th.

E_Turner (5), Seager (9), Miller (3). LOB_Los Angeles 2, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Harper (26), Knapp (3). HR_Muncy (25), off Velasquez; Bellinger (34), off Velasquez; Pollock (5), off Velasquez; Pederson (21), off Velasquez; Beaty (3), off Neris; Kingery (13), off Buehler; Miller (4), off Buehler; Harper (17), off Buehler. RBIs_Pederson (45), Bellinger 2 (77), Muncy (65), Pollock (21), Beaty 3 (20), Kingery 2 (30), Harper 5 (67), Miller 2 (10).

RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 2; Philadelphia 4 for 4.

Runners moved up_C.Hernandez. GIDP_Martin.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (C.Hernandez, Hoskins).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buehler 6 4 6 2 3 7 101 3.44 Baez 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 3.59 Y.Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.86 Jansen, L, 3-3 1-3 4 3 3 0 0 14 3.72 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez 4 2-3 5 5 4 1 7 87 4.87 Alvarez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.50 Nicasio, H, 9 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 5.14 Morgan, H, 17 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.65 Neris 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 17 4.08 Suarez, W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.55

Inherited runners-scored_Suarez 1-0. HBP_Neris (Freese).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:10. A_31,076 (43,647).

