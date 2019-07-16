Phillies 9, Dodgers 8

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|d-K.Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Y.Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|f-Martin ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.307
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Bellinger rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.340
|Muncy 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.268
|Pollock cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.271
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|e-Beaty ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.291
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Buehler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|c-Freese ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Totals
|34
|8
|7
|8
|2
|12
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|C.Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Kingery ss
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.288
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|2
|5
|2
|0
|.257
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.264
|Bruce lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|a-Quinn ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.094
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Miller 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.258
|Haseley cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Velasquez p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Alvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Franco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|g-Knapp ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Totals
|35
|9
|8
|9
|4
|9
|Los Angeles
|010
|310
|003—8
|7
|2
|Philadelphia
|150
|000
|003—9
|8
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Bruce in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Alvarez in the 6th. c-struck out for Buehler in the 7th. d-flied out for Pederson in the 7th. e-homered for Barnes in the 9th. f-grounded out for Y.Garcia in the 9th. g-doubled for Suarez in the 9th.
E_Turner (5), Seager (9), Miller (3). LOB_Los Angeles 2, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Harper (26), Knapp (3). HR_Muncy (25), off Velasquez; Bellinger (34), off Velasquez; Pollock (5), off Velasquez; Pederson (21), off Velasquez; Beaty (3), off Neris; Kingery (13), off Buehler; Miller (4), off Buehler; Harper (17), off Buehler. RBIs_Pederson (45), Bellinger 2 (77), Muncy (65), Pollock (21), Beaty 3 (20), Kingery 2 (30), Harper 5 (67), Miller 2 (10).
RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 2; Philadelphia 4 for 4.
Runners moved up_C.Hernandez. GIDP_Martin.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (C.Hernandez, Hoskins).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler
|6
|4
|6
|2
|3
|7
|101
|3.44
|Baez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.59
|Y.Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.86
|Jansen, L, 3-3
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|14
|3.72
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez
|4
|2-3
|5
|5
|4
|1
|7
|87
|4.87
|Alvarez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.50
|Nicasio, H, 9
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|5.14
|Morgan, H, 17
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.65
|Neris
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|17
|4.08
|Suarez, W, 1-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.55
Inherited runners-scored_Suarez 1-0. HBP_Neris (Freese).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:10. A_31,076 (43,647).
