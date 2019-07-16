Listen Live Sports

Phillies lose left fielder Jay Bruce to right oblique strain

July 16, 2019 9:10 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies left fielder Jay Bruce left Tuesday night’s game against the Dodgers in the third inning with a right oblique strain.

Bruce appeared to get hurt on a checked swing. He grabbed his side and departed after a trainer came out to see him.

The Phillies already lost two of their original starting outfielders. Andrew McCutchen tore his ACL on June 3 and Odubel Herrera was suspended for the rest of the season under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. Herrera had been struggling at the plate and was benched before his arrest on domestic assault charges. The charges against Herrera in Atlantic City, New Jersey, were dismissed earlier this month.

Bruce is batting .230 with 24 homers and 57 RBIs with the Phillies and Mariners. He was acquired from Seattle on June 2.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

