Phillies place Juan Nicasio on IL with strained groin

ATLANTA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have placed reliever Juan Nicasio on the 10-day injured list with a strained left groin.

Manager Gabe Kapler says Nicasio’s strain is “pretty mild.” Kapler says Nicasio needed the break because the right-hander also has been feeling tightness in his quadriceps.

Nicasio gave up three runs while recording only one out in Wednesday night’s 9-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves . He has a 5.24 ERA with one save in 32 games.

Left-hander Austin Davis was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and arrived before Thursday night’s game against Atlanta.

Right-hander Seranthony Domínguez, out since June 6 due to an UCL injury in his right elbow, could return after the All-Star break. Kapler says the outlook for Domínguez is promising after an exam on Wednesday “went really well.”

