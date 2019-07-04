Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Phillies place Juan Nicasio on IL with strained groin

July 4, 2019 4:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have placed reliever Juan Nicasio on the 10-day injured list with a strained left groin.

Manager Gabe Kapler says Nicasio’s strain is “pretty mild.” Kapler says Nicasio needed the break because the right-hander also has been feeling tightness in his quadriceps.

Nicasio gave up three runs while recording only one out in Wednesday night’s 9-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves . He has a 5.24 ERA with one save in 32 games.

Left-hander Austin Davis was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and arrived before Thursday night’s game against Atlanta.

Advertisement

Right-hander Seranthony Domínguez, out since June 6 due to an UCL injury in his right elbow, could return after the All-Star break. Kapler says the outlook for Domínguez is promising after an exam on Wednesday “went really well.”

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.