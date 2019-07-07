Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Phillies RHP Arrieta to be evaluated for bone spurs

July 7, 2019 11:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jake Arrieta has bone spurs in his right elbow and will be checked during the All-Star break to see whether surgery is needed.

Manager Gabe Kapler made the announcement Sunday, a day after Arrieta gave up a season-high 11 hits in just 4 1/3 innings during a loss to the New York Mets.

After the game, Arrieta hinted he was having physical problems.

Kapler said the 33-year-old Arrieta recently told him about the trouble. Arrieta had season-ending surgery for bone spurs in 2011 while with Baltimore.

Advertisement

Arrieta is 8-7 with a 4.67 ERA. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner is in the second season of a three-year, $75 million contract he signed after leaving the Chicago Cubs.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Arrieta hit three Mets batters Saturday night and got into a dustup after plunking Todd Frazier. Arrieta later said that if Frazier was still steamed, “he can come see me and I’ll put a dent in his skull.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

2011: Atlantis embarks on final space shuttle mission

Get our daily newsletter.