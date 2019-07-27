Listen Live Sports

PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

July 27, 2019
 
Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes A confrontation between police and pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, wildfires in Portugal as Europe suffers under a heat wave; and a diver competing in the World Swimming Championships in South Korea.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of July 20-26, 2019.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

