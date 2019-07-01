Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|12
|1
|.923
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|7
|8
|.467
|6
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|Billings (Reds)
|4
|11
|.267
|9
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|8
|7
|.533
|2
|Orem (Angels)
|6
|9
|.400
|4
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|6
|9
|.400
|4
___
Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Missoula, 8:35 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.