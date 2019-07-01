Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Idaho Falls (Royals) 12 1 .923 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 7 8 .467 6 Great Falls (White Sox) 5 8 .385 7 Billings (Reds) 4 11 .267 9 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 10 5 .667 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 8 8 .500 2½ Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 7 9 .438 3½ Orem (Angels) 6 9 .400 4

___

Monday’s Games

Billings 9, Great Falls 7

Rocky Mountain 2, Grand Junction 0

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 8:35 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

