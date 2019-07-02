Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|13
|1
|.929
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|7
|9
|.438
|7
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|Billings (Reds)
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|8
|8
|.500
|3
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|7
|9
|.438
|4
|Orem (Angels)
|6
|10
|.375
|5
___
Billings 9, Great Falls 7
Rocky Mountain 2, Grand Junction 0
Idaho Falls 6, Missoula 4
Ogden 14, Orem 5
Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Missoula, 8:35 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
