Pioneer League

July 2, 2019 10:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 13 1 .929
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 7 9 .438 7
Great Falls (White Sox) 5 9 .357 8
Billings (Reds) 5 11 .313 9
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 11 5 .688
Grand Junction (Rockies) 8 8 .500 3
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 7 9 .438 4
Orem (Angels) 6 10 .375 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Ogden at Orem, Game 1, 7:05 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, Game 2, TBD

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 8:35 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 6:30 p.m.

Orem at Grand Junction, 8 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 9 p.m.

