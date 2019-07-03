Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

July 3, 2019 7:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 13 2 .867
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 8 9 .471 6
Billings (Reds) 6 11 .353 8
Great Falls (White Sox) 5 10 .333 8
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 11 5 .688
Grand Junction (Rockies) 9 8 .529
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 7 10 .412
Orem (Angels) 6 10 .375 5

___

Wednesday’s Games

Ogden at Orem, Game 1, 7 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, Game 2, TBD

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 8:35 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 6:30 p.m.

Orem at Grand Junction, 8 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

