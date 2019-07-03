Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|13
|2
|.867
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|8
|9
|.471
|6
|Billings (Reds)
|6
|11
|.353
|8
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|5
|10
|.333
|8
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|9
|8
|.529
|3
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|7
|10
|.412
|5
|Orem (Angels)
|6
|11
|.353
|6
___
Ogden 7, Orem 2, 7 innings
Ogden at Orem, Game 2, TBD
Idaho Falls at Missoula, 8:35 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Missoula at Idaho Falls, 6:30 p.m.
Orem at Grand Junction, 8 p.m.
Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.