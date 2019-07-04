Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

July 4, 2019 1:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 13 3 .813
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 9 9 .500 5
Billings (Reds) 7 11 .389 7
Great Falls (White Sox) 5 11 .313 8
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 13 5 .722
Grand Junction (Rockies) 9 9 .500 4
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 8 10 .444 5
Orem (Angels) 6 12 .333 7

___

Wednesday’s Games

Ogden 7, Orem 2, 7 innings

Ogden 3, Orem 1, 7 innings

Missoula 4, Idaho Falls 3

Advertisement

Rocky Mountain 9, Grand Junction 3

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Billings 9, Great Falls 1

Thursday’s Games

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 6:30 p.m.

Orem at Grand Junction, 8 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.