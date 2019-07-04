Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

July 4, 2019 10:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 13 4 .765
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 10 9 .526 4
Billings (Reds) 7 11 .389
Great Falls (White Sox) 5 11 .313
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 13 5 .722
Grand Junction (Rockies) 9 9 .500 4
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 8 10 .444 5
Orem (Angels) 6 12 .333 7

___

Thursday’s Games

Missoula 5, Idaho Falls 4

Orem at Grand Junction, 8 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 1, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, cancelled

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

