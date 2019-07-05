Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

July 5, 2019 1:00 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 13 4 .765
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 10 9 .526 4
Billings (Reds) 7 12 .368 7
Great Falls (White Sox) 6 11 .353 7
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 14 5 .737
Grand Junction (Rockies) 9 10 .474 5
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 8 11 .421 6
Orem (Angels) 7 12 .368 7

___

Thursday’s Games

Missoula 5, Idaho Falls 4

Orem 8, Grand Junction 4

Great Falls 6, Billings 3

Ogden 4, Rocky Mountain 2

Friday’s Games

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

