Pioneer League

|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|10
|9
|.526
|4
|Billings (Reds)
|7
|12
|.368
|7
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|6
|11
|.353
|7
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|9
|10
|.474
|5
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|8
|11
|.421
|6
|Orem (Angels)
|7
|12
|.368
|7
Missoula 5, Idaho Falls 4
Orem 8, Grand Junction 4
Great Falls 6, Billings 3
Ogden 4, Rocky Mountain 2
Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Billings at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
