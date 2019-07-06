Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|11
|9
|.550
|3
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|7
|11
|.389
|6
|Billings (Reds)
|7
|13
|.350
|7
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|10
|10
|.500
|5
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|8
|12
|.400
|7
|Orem (Angels)
|7
|13
|.350
|8
___
Grand Junction 12, Orem 2
Great Falls 3, Billings 2
Ogden 6, Rocky Mountain 4
Missoula 8, Idaho Falls 5
Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Missoula at Billings, 3:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 6 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 6 p.m.
Grand Junction at Orem, 6:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.