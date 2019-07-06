Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

July 6, 2019
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 13 5 .722
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 11 9 .550 3
Great Falls (White Sox) 7 11 .389 6
Billings (Reds) 7 13 .350 7
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 15 5 .750
Grand Junction (Rockies) 10 10 .500 5
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 8 12 .400 7
Orem (Angels) 7 13 .350 8

Saturday’s Games

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, ppd.

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Missoula at Billings, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 1, 6 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 2, TBD

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 1, 7 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 2, TBD

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

