Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|11
|10
|.524
|3½
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|7
|11
|.389
|6
|Billings (Reds)
|8
|13
|.381
|6½
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|11
|10
|.524
|4½
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|8
|12
|.400
|7
|Orem (Angels)
|7
|14
|.333
|8½
___
Billings 2, Missoula 1
Idaho Falls at Great Falls, ppd.
Rocky Mountain 7, Ogden 2
Grand Junction 1, Orem 0
Missoula at Billings, 3:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 1, 6 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 2, TBD
Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 6 p.m.
Grand Junction at Orem, 6:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 1, 7 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 2, TBD
Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
