Pioneer League

July 7, 2019 1:13 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 13 5 .722
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 11 10 .524
Great Falls (White Sox) 7 11 .389 6
Billings (Reds) 8 13 .381
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 15 5 .750
Grand Junction (Rockies) 11 10 .524
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 8 12 .400 7
Orem (Angels) 7 14 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Billings 2, Missoula 1

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, ppd.

Rocky Mountain 7, Ogden 2

Grand Junction 1, Orem 0

Sunday’s Games

Missoula at Billings, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 1, 6 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 2, TBD

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 1, 7 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 2, TBD

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

