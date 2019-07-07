Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Idaho Falls (Royals) 13 5 .722 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 12 10 .545 3 Great Falls (White Sox) 7 11 .389 6 Billings (Reds) 8 14 .364 7 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 15 6 .714 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 11 10 .524 4 Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 9 12 .429 6 Orem (Angels) 7 14 .333 8

___

Sunday’s Games

Missoula 9, Billings 6, 10 innings

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 1, 6 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 2, TBD

Advertisement

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 1, 7 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 2, TBD

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.