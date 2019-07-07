Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

July 7, 2019 10:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 13 6 .684
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 12 10 .545
Great Falls (White Sox) 8 11 .421 5
Billings (Reds) 8 14 .364
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 16 6 .727
Grand Junction (Rockies) 12 10 .545 4
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 9 13 .409 7
Orem (Angels) 7 15 .318 9

___

Sunday’s Games

Missoula 9, Billings 6, 10 innings

Great Falls 10, Idaho Falls 3, 7 innings

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 2, TBD

Ogden 19, Rocky Mountain 8

Grand Junction 6, Orem 3

Monday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 1, 7 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 2, TBD

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

