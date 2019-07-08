Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|12
|10
|.545
|2½
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|8
|11
|.421
|5
|Billings (Reds)
|8
|14
|.364
|6½
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|12
|10
|.545
|4
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|9
|13
|.409
|7
|Orem (Angels)
|7
|15
|.318
|9
___
Missoula 9, Billings 6, 10 innings
Great Falls 10, Idaho Falls 3, 7 innings
Great Falls 9, Idaho Falls 7, 7 innings
Ogden 19, Rocky Mountain 8
Grand Junction 6, Orem 3
Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 1, 7 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 2, TBD
Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
