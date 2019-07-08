Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

July 8, 2019 10:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 14 7 .667
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 12 10 .545
Great Falls (White Sox) 9 12 .429 5
Billings (Reds) 8 14 .364
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 16 6 .727
Grand Junction (Rockies) 12 10 .545 4
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 9 13 .409 7
Orem (Angels) 7 15 .318 9

___

Monday’s Games

Idaho Falls 2, Great Falls 0, 6 innings

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, cancelled

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Great Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Orem at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

