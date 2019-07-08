Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Idaho Falls (Royals) 14 7 .667 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 12 10 .545 2½ Great Falls (White Sox) 9 12 .429 5 Billings (Reds) 8 14 .364 6½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 16 6 .727 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 12 10 .545 4 Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 9 13 .409 7 Orem (Angels) 7 15 .318 9

___

Monday’s Games

Idaho Falls 2, Great Falls 0, 6 innings

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, cancelled

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Great Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Orem at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.