Pioneer League

July 9, 2019 12:32 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 14 7 .667
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 12 10 .545
Great Falls (White Sox) 9 12 .429 5
Billings (Reds) 8 14 .364
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 17 6 .739
Grand Junction (Rockies) 12 11 .522 5
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 9 14 .391 8
Orem (Angels) 8 15 .348 9

___

Monday’s Games

Idaho Falls 2, Great Falls 0, 6 innings

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, cancelled

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Ogden 3, Rocky Mountain 0

Orem 12, Grand Junction 5

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Great Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Orem at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

