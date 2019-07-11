Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|13
|11
|.542
|2
|Billings (Reds)
|10
|14
|.417
|5
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|9
|13
|.409
|5
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|13
|11
|.542
|5
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|9
|15
|.375
|9
|Orem (Angels)
|8
|16
|.333
|10
___
Great Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Billings at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Orem at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
