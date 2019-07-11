Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

July 11, 2019 6:51 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 14 8 .636
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 13 11 .542 2
Billings (Reds) 10 14 .417 5
Great Falls (White Sox) 9 13 .409 5
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 18 6 .750
Grand Junction (Rockies) 13 11 .542 5
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 9 15 .375 9
Orem (Angels) 8 16 .333 10

___

Thursday’s Games

Great Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Orem at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Great Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Orem at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Great Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Orem at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

