Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Idaho Falls (Royals) 14 9 .609 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 14 11 .560 1 Billings (Reds) 11 15 .423 4½ Great Falls (White Sox) 9 14 .391 5 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 19 6 .760 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 14 11 .560 5 Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 10 16 .385 9½ Orem (Angels) 8 17 .320 11

___

Friday’s Games

Great Falls 5, Grand Junction 4

Rocky Mountain 3, Billings 2

Orem at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Great Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Orem at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Orem at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Great Falls at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

Billings at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

