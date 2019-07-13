Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

July 13, 2019 12:54 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Great Falls (White Sox) 10 14 .417
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 15 11 .577
Idaho Falls (Royals) 14 9 .609
Billings (Reds) 11 15 .423
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Grand Junction (Rockies) 14 12 .538
Ogden (Dodgers) 19 6 .760
Orem (Angels) 8 18 .308
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 10 16 .385

___

Friday’s Games

Great Falls 5, Grand Junction 4

Rocky Mountain 3, Billings 2

Missoula 6, Orem 3

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Great Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Orem at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Orem at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Great Falls at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

Billings at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

