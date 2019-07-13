Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Idaho Falls (Royals) 14 10 .583 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 15 11 .577 — Billings (Reds) 11 15 .423 4 Great Falls (White Sox) 10 14 .417 4 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 20 6 .769 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 14 12 .538 6 Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 10 16 .385 10 Orem (Angels) 8 18 .308 12

___

Saturday’s Games

Great Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Orem at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Orem at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Great Falls at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

Billings at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

