Pioneer League

|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|Billings (Reds)
|11
|15
|.423
|4
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|10
|14
|.417
|4
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|20
|6
|.769
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|14
|12
|.538
|6
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|10
|16
|.385
|10
|Orem (Angels)
|8
|18
|.308
|12
___
Great Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Billings at Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.
Orem at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden 3, Idaho Falls 1, 6 innings
Orem at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.
Great Falls at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.
Billings at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.
Ogden at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.
Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Great Falls at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
