Pioneer League

July 13, 2019 11:43 pm
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 14 10 .583
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 15 11 .577
Billings (Reds) 11 15 .423 4
Great Falls (White Sox) 10 14 .417 4
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 20 6 .769
Grand Junction (Rockies) 14 12 .538 6
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 10 16 .385 10
Orem (Angels) 8 18 .308 12

Saturday’s Games

Great Falls at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Billings at Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Orem at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden 3, Idaho Falls 1, 6 innings

Sunday’s Games

Orem at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Great Falls at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

Billings at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

