Pioneer League

July 14, 2019 5:45 pm
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 14 11 .560
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 15 12 .556
Great Falls (White Sox) 11 14 .440 3
Billings (Reds) 11 16 .407 4
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 21 6 .778
Grand Junction (Rockies) 14 13 .519 7
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 11 16 .407 10
Orem (Angels) 9 18 .333 12

___

Sunday’s Games

Orem at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Great Falls at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

Billings at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

