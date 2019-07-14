Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|14
|11
|.560
|Billings (Reds)
|11
|16
|.407
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|11
|14
|.440
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|15
|12
|.556
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|14
|13
|.519
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|11
|16
|.407
|Orem (Angels)
|9
|18
|.333
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|21
|6
|.778
___
Orem at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.
Great Falls at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.
Billings at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.
Ogden at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.
Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Great Falls at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Great Falls at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.