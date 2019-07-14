Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Great Falls (White Sox) 11 14 .440 Missoula (Diamondbacks) 15 12 .556 Idaho Falls (Royals) 14 11 .560 Billings (Reds) 11 16 .407 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Grand Junction (Rockies) 14 13 .519 Ogden (Dodgers) 21 6 .778 Orem (Angels) 9 18 .333 Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 11 16 .407

___

Sunday’s Games

Orem at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Great Falls at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

Billings at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

