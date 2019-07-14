Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

July 14, 2019 10:13 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 15 12 .556
Idaho Falls (Royals) 14 12 .538 ½
Great Falls (White Sox) 12 14 .462
Billings (Reds) 11 16 .407 4
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 21 6 .778
Grand Junction (Rockies) 14 13 .519 7
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 11 17 .393 10½
Orem (Angels) 10 18 .357 11½

___

Sunday’s Games

Orem 6, Idaho Falls 2

Great Falls 9, Rocky Mountain 4

Billings 6, Grand Junction 4

Ogden at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

