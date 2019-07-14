Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Missoula (Diamondbacks) 15 12 .556 — Idaho Falls (Royals) 14 12 .538 ½ Great Falls (White Sox) 12 14 .462 2½ Billings (Reds) 11 16 .407 4 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 21 6 .778 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 14 13 .519 7 Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 11 17 .393 10½ Orem (Angels) 10 18 .357 11½

___

Sunday’s Games

Orem 6, Idaho Falls 2

Great Falls 9, Rocky Mountain 4

Billings 6, Grand Junction 4

Ogden at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

