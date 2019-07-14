Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|15
|12
|.556
|—
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|14
|12
|.538
|½
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|12
|14
|.462
|2½
|Billings (Reds)
|12
|16
|.429
|3½
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|21
|6
|.778
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|14
|14
|.500
|7½
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|11
|17
|.393
|10½
|Orem (Angels)
|10
|18
|.357
|11½
___
Orem 6, Idaho Falls 2
Great Falls 9, Rocky Mountain 4
Billings 6, Grand Junction 4
Ogden at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.
Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Great Falls at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Great Falls at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
