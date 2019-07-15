Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|14
|12
|.538
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|15
|13
|.536
|—
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|12
|14
|.462
|2
|Billings (Reds)
|12
|16
|.429
|3
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|22
|6
|.786
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|14
|14
|.500
|8
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|11
|17
|.393
|11
|Orem (Angels)
|10
|18
|.357
|12
Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Great Falls at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Great Falls at Rocky Mountain, 2:30 p.m.
Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
