Pioneer League

July 15, 2019 11:43 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 14 12 .538
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 15 13 .536
Great Falls (White Sox) 13 14 .481
Billings (Reds) 12 16 .429 3
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 22 6 .786
Grand Junction (Rockies) 14 14 .500 8
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 11 18 .379 11½
Orem (Angels) 10 18 .357 12

___

Monday’s Games

Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls 12, Rocky Mountain 0

Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Great Falls at Rocky Mountain, 2:30 p.m.

Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

