Pioneer League

July 16, 2019 12:49 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 15 12 .556
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 15 14 .517 1
Great Falls (White Sox) 13 14 .481 2
Billings (Reds) 12 17 .414 4
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 23 6 .793
Grand Junction (Rockies) 15 14 .517 8
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 11 18 .379 12
Orem (Angels) 10 19 .345 13

Monday’s Games

Grand Junction 12, Billings 1

Great Falls 12, Rocky Mountain 0

Ogden 9, Missoula 3

Idaho Falls 6, Orem 5

Tuesday’s Games

Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Great Falls at Rocky Mountain, 2:30 p.m.

Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

