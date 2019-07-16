Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|15
|12
|.556
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|15
|14
|.517
|1
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|13
|15
|.464
|2½
|Billings (Reds)
|12
|17
|.414
|4
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|23
|6
|.793
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|15
|14
|.517
|8
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|12
|18
|.400
|11½
|Orem (Angels)
|10
|19
|.345
|13
Grand Junction 8, Billings 7
Rocky Mountain 3, Great Falls 2
Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Great Falls at Rocky Mountain, 2:30 p.m.
Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
