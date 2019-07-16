Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

July 16, 2019 11:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 15 12 .556
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 15 14 .517 1
Great Falls (White Sox) 13 15 .464
Billings (Reds) 12 17 .414 4
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 23 6 .793
Grand Junction (Rockies) 15 14 .517 8
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 12 18 .400 11½
Orem (Angels) 10 19 .345 13

___

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Junction 8, Billings 7

Rocky Mountain 3, Great Falls 2

Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Great Falls at Rocky Mountain, 2:30 p.m.

Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|16 Business of Government Programs Summit
7|17 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines grapple during final test of Martial Arts Program (MCMAP)

Today in History

1975: World superpowers meet in space to show rescue capability

Get our daily newsletter.