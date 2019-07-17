Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|16
|12
|.571
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|15
|15
|.500
|2
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|13
|15
|.464
|3
|Billings (Reds)
|12
|18
|.400
|5
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|24
|6
|.800
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|16
|14
|.533
|8
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|12
|18
|.400
|12
|Orem (Angels)
|10
|20
|.333
|14
Grand Junction 8, Billings 7
Rocky Mountain 3, Great Falls 2
Ogden 9, Missoula 6
Idaho Falls 8, Orem 6
Great Falls at Rocky Mountain, 2:30 p.m.
Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
