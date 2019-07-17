Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Idaho Falls (Royals) 16 12 .571 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 15 15 .500 2 Great Falls (White Sox) 13 15 .464 3 Billings (Reds) 12 18 .400 5 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 24 6 .800 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 16 14 .533 8 Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 12 18 .400 12 Orem (Angels) 10 20 .333 14

___

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Junction 8, Billings 7

Rocky Mountain 3, Great Falls 2

Ogden 9, Missoula 6

Idaho Falls 8, Orem 6

Wednesday’s Games

Great Falls at Rocky Mountain, 2:30 p.m.

Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

