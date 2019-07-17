Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

July 17, 2019 7:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 16 12 .571
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 15 15 .500 2
Great Falls (White Sox) 13 16 .448
Billings (Reds) 12 18 .400 5
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 24 6 .800
Grand Junction (Rockies) 16 14 .533 8
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 13 18 .419 11½
Orem (Angels) 10 20 .333 14

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rocky Mountain 8, Great Falls 3

Billings at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Orem at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|18 Fed Expo National Capitol Region
7|18 MasterCam 2020 Rollout
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors in Peru set up relief medical site

Today in History

1975: World superpowers meet in space for rescue capability

Get our daily newsletter.