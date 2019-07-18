Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

July 18, 2019 1:42 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 16 13 .552
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 15 16 .484 2
Great Falls (White Sox) 13 16 .448 3
Billings (Reds) 12 19 .387 5
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 25 6 .806
Grand Junction (Rockies) 17 14 .548 8
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 13 18 .419 12
Orem (Angels) 11 20 .355 14

Wednesday’s Games

Rocky Mountain 8, Great Falls 3

Grand Junction 9, Billings 4

Ogden 9, Missoula 0

Orem 9, Idaho Falls 7

Thursday’s Games

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

