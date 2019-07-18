Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Idaho Falls (Royals) 16 13 .552 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 15 16 .484 2 Great Falls (White Sox) 13 16 .448 3 Billings (Reds) 12 19 .387 5 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 25 6 .806 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 17 14 .548 8 Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 13 18 .419 12 Orem (Angels) 11 20 .355 14

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rocky Mountain 8, Great Falls 3

Grand Junction 9, Billings 4

Ogden 9, Missoula 0

Advertisement

Orem 9, Idaho Falls 7

Thursday’s Games

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.