Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|16
|13
|.552
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|15
|16
|.484
|2
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|13
|16
|.448
|3
|Billings (Reds)
|12
|19
|.387
|5
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|25
|6
|.806
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|17
|14
|.548
|8
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|13
|18
|.419
|12
|Orem (Angels)
|11
|20
|.355
|14
___
Rocky Mountain 8, Great Falls 3
Grand Junction 9, Billings 4
Ogden 9, Missoula 0
Orem 9, Idaho Falls 7
Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.