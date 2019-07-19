Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|16
|14
|.533
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|15
|16
|.484
|1½
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|13
|16
|.448
|2½
|Billings (Reds)
|13
|19
|.406
|4
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|26
|6
|.813
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|17
|15
|.531
|9
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|13
|19
|.406
|13
|Orem (Angels)
|12
|20
|.375
|14
___
Billings 4, Idaho Falls 0
Missoula 6, Great Falls 5
Ogden 9, Rocky Mountain 5
Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Billings, 3:05 p.m.
Missoula at Great Falls, 6 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 6 p.m.
