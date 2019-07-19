Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

July 19, 2019 11:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 16 14 .533
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 15 16 .484
Great Falls (White Sox) 13 16 .448
Billings (Reds) 13 19 .406 4
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 26 6 .813
Grand Junction (Rockies) 17 15 .531 9
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 13 19 .406 13
Orem (Angels) 12 20 .375 14

Friday’s Games

Billings 4, Idaho Falls 0

Missoula 6, Great Falls 5

Ogden 9, Rocky Mountain 5

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Billings, 3:05 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 6 p.m.

