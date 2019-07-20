Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

July 20, 2019 1:43 am
 
< a min read
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 16 14 .533
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 16 16 .500 1
Great Falls (White Sox) 13 17 .433 3
Billings (Reds) 13 19 .406 4
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 26 6 .813
Grand Junction (Rockies) 18 15 .545
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 13 19 .406 13
Orem (Angels) 12 21 .364 14½

Friday’s Games

Billings 4, Idaho Falls 0

Missoula 6, Great Falls 5

Ogden 9, Rocky Mountain 5

Grand Junction 5, Orem 4

Saturday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Grand Junction at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Billings, 3:05 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 6 p.m.

