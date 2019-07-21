Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|17
|14
|.548
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|17
|16
|.515
|1
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|13
|18
|.419
|4
|Billings (Reds)
|13
|20
|.394
|5
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|27
|6
|.818
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|19
|15
|.559
|8½
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|13
|20
|.394
|14
|Orem (Angels)
|12
|22
|.353
|15½
___
Idaho Falls 8, Billings 5
Missoula 4, Great Falls 2
Ogden 8, Rocky Mountain 3
Grand Junction 13, Orem 4
Idaho Falls at Billings, 3:05 p.m.
Missoula at Great Falls, 6 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 6 p.m.
Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
