The Associated Press
 
Pioneer League

July 21, 2019 1:43 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 17 14 .548
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 17 16 .515 1
Great Falls (White Sox) 13 18 .419 4
Billings (Reds) 13 20 .394 5
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 27 6 .818
Grand Junction (Rockies) 19 15 .559
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 13 20 .394 14
Orem (Angels) 12 22 .353 15½

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho Falls 8, Billings 5

Missoula 4, Great Falls 2

Ogden 8, Rocky Mountain 3

Grand Junction 13, Orem 4

Sunday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Billings, 3:05 p.m.

Missoula at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

