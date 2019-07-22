Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Idaho Falls (Royals) 18 14 .563 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 18 16 .529 1 Billings (Reds) 14 21 .400 5½ Great Falls (White Sox) 13 20 .394 5½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 27 7 .794 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 19 15 .559 8 Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 14 20 .412 13 Orem (Angels) 12 22 .353 15

Monday’s Games

Billings 3, Great Falls 0

Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

