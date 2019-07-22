Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

July 22, 2019 11:43 pm
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 18 14 .563
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 18 16 .529 1
Billings (Reds) 14 21 .400
Great Falls (White Sox) 13 20 .394
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 27 7 .794
Grand Junction (Rockies) 19 15 .559 8
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 14 20 .412 13
Orem (Angels) 12 22 .353 15

___

Monday’s Games

Billings 3, Great Falls 0

Ogden 6, Grand Junction 5

Rocky Mountain at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

