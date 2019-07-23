Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|18
|15
|.545
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|19
|16
|.543
|—
|Billings (Reds)
|14
|21
|.400
|5
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|13
|20
|.394
|5
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|28
|7
|.800
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|19
|16
|.543
|9
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|15
|20
|.429
|13
|Orem (Angels)
|12
|23
|.343
|16
___
Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 1, 7 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 2, TBD
Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
