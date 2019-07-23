Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

July 23, 2019 11:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 18 15 .545
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 19 16 .543
Billings (Reds) 15 21 .417
Great Falls (White Sox) 13 21 .382
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 28 7 .800
Grand Junction (Rockies) 19 16 .543 9
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 15 20 .429 13
Orem (Angels) 12 23 .343 16

___

Tuesday’s Games

Billings 1, Great Falls 0

Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Rocky Mountain at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 1, 7 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 2, TBD

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|24 Carahsoft - ATARC Federal Marketplace...
7|24 Update on GSA: Unrivaled Capability at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt run a Summer Sun 5K

Today in History

1999: Columbia Space Shuttle launches with first female flight commander